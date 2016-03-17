ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev participated in the republican forum of workers' associations that was held at the Astana Ice Palace in Pavlodar city on Thursday.

The forum gathered over 4,000 people representing 50 workers' associations.

Additionally, President Nazarbayev paid a visit to Greenwich hypermarket owned by Rubikom LLP while on a working trip to the city. The hypermarket's day-to-day functioning is based on the principles of European hypermarket with a wide spectrum of services and goods.

Greenwich hypermarket sells goods produced by 34 local enterprises and 138 producers.

