EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:25, 20 October 2016 | GMT +6

    President Nazarbayev tells CNBC Arabia about ways to settle Syrian conflict

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev gave an interview to CNBC Arabia, the 24-hour Arabic language information TV Channel.

    The TV Channel's daily program mainly features coverage of the region's business news and international news, the Akorda's press service reports.

    During the interview, President Nazarbayev answered questions related to the upcoming Kazakhstan's non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council, the country's efforts in the sphere of non-proliferation and disarmament as well as socioeconomic development of Kazakhstan.

    Additionally, the Head of State shared his thoughts on how the ongoing Syrian conflict can be settled.

    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan News President Top Story Nursultan Nazarbayev
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!