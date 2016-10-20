President Nazarbayev tells CNBC Arabia about ways to settle Syrian conflict

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev gave an interview to CNBC Arabia, the 24-hour Arabic language information TV Channel.

The TV Channel's daily program mainly features coverage of the region's business news and international news, the Akorda's press service reports.



During the interview, President Nazarbayev answered questions related to the upcoming Kazakhstan's non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council, the country's efforts in the sphere of non-proliferation and disarmament as well as socioeconomic development of Kazakhstan.



Additionally, the Head of State shared his thoughts on how the ongoing Syrian conflict can be settled.