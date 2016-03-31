President Nazarbayev to address Nuclear Security Summit in Washington

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's role in the negotiations at high level was discussed at the Nuclear Industry Summit 2016 in Washington this week.

The 4th Nuclear Industry Summit held on the threshold of the Nuclear Security Summit 2016 brought together nearly 350 world experts who focused on the role of the nuclear industry in the world, use, storage and transportation of nuclear materials and dealing with cyber threats, Kazinform has learnt from 24.kz.

"We will discuss the problems of nuclear disarmament. A plenary session will be dedicated to that issue," said Jack Edlow, President of Edlow International, adding that Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev will be the first to take the floor at the NSS 2016.

"This is the recognition for support and development of the idea on establishing the Low-Enriched Uranium Bank in Kazakhstan. It is a great honor," Mr. Edlow added.