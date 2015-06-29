President Nazarbayev to launch new industrial facilities on July 2

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev is set to take part in the Industrialization Day on July 2. The event will be dedicated to the progress of implementation of the Nurly zhol program and Kazakhstan's industrial and innovative development.

New facilities of the Industrialization Map are expected to be launched with the participation of President Nazarbayev. The National Commission for Modernization will present its report at a special session on July 3. On July 4-6, the Head of State will participate in the events dedicated to the Capital's Day.