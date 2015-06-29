EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:18, 29 June 2015 | GMT +6

    President Nazarbayev to launch new industrial facilities on July 2

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev is set to take part in the Industrialization Day on July 2. The event will be dedicated to the progress of implementation of the Nurly zhol program and Kazakhstan's industrial and innovative development.

    New facilities of the Industrialization Map are expected to be launched with the participation of President Nazarbayev. The National Commission for Modernization will present its report at a special session on July 3. On July 4-6, the Head of State will participate in the events dedicated to the Capital's Day.

    Tags:
    Industry Akorda presidential residence President of Kazakhstan Events Industrial and Innovation policy of Kazakhstan Kazinform's Timeline News President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!