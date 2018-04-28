President Nazarbayev to participate in 27th session of People's Assembly

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 26th session of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan with the participation of President Nursultan Nazarbayev will be held in Astana today, Kazinform reports.

Participants are expected to discuss President's Five Social Initiatives put forward in March 2018.



Over 1,500 delegates are set to attend the 26th session in the Kazakh capital.



The very first session of the Assembly, themed "For peace and accord in our common home", took place in March 1995. In total 25 sessions of the Assembly were held to discuss the most relevant issues for Kazakhstan's society.



There are 1,071 ethnocultural associations in Kazakhstan.