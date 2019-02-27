President Nazarbayev to participate in Nur Otan's XVIII Congress in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Nur Otan Party is to hold its regular XVIII Congress in Astana today with the participation of President of Kazakhstan, Chairman of the Party Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Panel sessions regarding various important issues - education quality, social protection of the population, youth support in light of fulfillment of the President's instructions, outlined in his annual Address, Five Social Initiatives etc. - were held on the threshold of the Congress, on February 26.



Earlier, the Head of State said that he would initiate a number of measures to enhance social support and improve people's wellbeing at the oncoming Congress of the Party. Huge funds will be allocated from the budget and the National Fund for these purposes. These funds will be spent on social support of low-income families, improvement of housing conditions of socially vulnerable groups and changing development policies of the regions.