President Nazarbayev to pay three-day visit to U.S.

ASTANA-WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - U.S. President Donald J. Trump is set to welcome his Kazakh counterpart President Nursultan Nazarbayev to the White House next week, Kazinform has learnt from Office of the Press Secretary of the White House.

The top-level meeting is scheduled on January 16.



According to the press secretary, at the meeting Nazarbayev and Trump will discuss ways to strengthen and enhance strategic partnership on regional security issues and economic cooperation.



The two leaders are also expected to touch upon Kazakhstan's leadership on several international challenges during its presidency of the UN Security Council.



The press service of the President of Kazakhstan announced that Nursultan Nazarbayev will pay a three-day official visit to the U.S. on January 16-18. Apart from meeting his American colleague, President Nazarbayev will also participate in the UN Security Council session.