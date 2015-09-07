EN
    10:52, 07 September 2015 | GMT +6

    President Nazarbayev to pay working visit to Akmola region

    AKMOLA REGION. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev will pay a working visit to Akmola region.

    It is planned that Sergey Kulagin - Governor of Akmola region will report to the President on the results of socio-economic development of the region and harvesting. In addition, Head of State will hold an expanded meeting with governors of Akmola, North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions. The roundtable will be also attended by domestic agricultural producers.

