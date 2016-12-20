President Nazarbayev to pay working visit to Russia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is expected to pay a working visit to Saint Petersburg on the eve of the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and the session of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). The heads of state will discuss the relevant bilateral and international issues.

According to the Kremlin press service, the session of the Supreme Economic Council and the session of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) are scheduled to take place in Saint Petersburg on December 26.



The heads of state are expected to sum up results of the first two years of the Eurasian Economic Union's work and map out guidelines for the future development of the integration association.



Signing of the Eurasian Economic Union Customs Code will be in the focus of the summit. Participants are also expected to pass a number of other important documents called to promote the formation of the common Eurasian market of commodities and services.



The main guidelines for the EEU's international activities in 2017 will be approved and aspects of cooperation with key trade and economic partners of the EEU will be discussed as well.



Leaders of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan are to discuss topical spheres of interaction insides the CSTO and its day-to-day functioning.



They will exchange opinions on key topics of the regional and integration agendas, including counteraction of terrorist and extremist threats and the suppression of illegal trade in drugs and weapons.