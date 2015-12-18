President Nazarbayev to take part in sitting of CSTO Council

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nazarbayev will take part in the sitting of the CSTO Council and in the sitting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council scheduled to be held in Moscow on December 21, 2015.

"Presidents of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan will take part in the CSTO Summit. The participants are expected to discuss the key issues of strengthening of regional security and stability and effective measures against terrorist," the statement of the press service of the President of Russia informs.

At the sitting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, presidents of the member states will sum up the results of the first year of the work of Eurasian Economic Union and determine the orienting points for future development of the organization.