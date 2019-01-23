EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:12, 23 January 2019 | GMT +6

    President Nazarbayev to unveil Year of Youth in Astana

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The unveiling ceremony of the Year of Youth is set to take place in the Nur Alem pavilion in Astana today, Kazinform reports.

    Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev, members of the Government, MPs, winners of the 100 News Faces competition, Bolashak Scholarship alumni, young scientists, athletes, gifted children and many others will attend the ceremony.

    The event will give start to the ambitious action plant aimed at all-round support and implementation of the state youth policy in the country.

    Successful projects and products launched by young Kazakhstanis will be showcased within the framework of the event.

    Young Kazakhstanis, prominent businessmen, startuppers, volunteers, experts in agriculture, science and other walks of life will take the floor.

    Recall that President Nursultan Nazarbayev decreed to declare 2019 as the Year of Youth.

    Tags:
    Astana President of Kazakhstan Year of Youth Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!