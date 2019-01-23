President Nazarbayev to unveil Year of Youth in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The unveiling ceremony of the Year of Youth is set to take place in the Nur Alem pavilion in Astana today, Kazinform reports.

Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev, members of the Government, MPs, winners of the 100 News Faces competition, Bolashak Scholarship alumni, young scientists, athletes, gifted children and many others will attend the ceremony.



The event will give start to the ambitious action plant aimed at all-round support and implementation of the state youth policy in the country.



Successful projects and products launched by young Kazakhstanis will be showcased within the framework of the event.



Young Kazakhstanis, prominent businessmen, startuppers, volunteers, experts in agriculture, science and other walks of life will take the floor.



Recall that President Nursultan Nazarbayev decreed to declare 2019 as the Year of Youth.