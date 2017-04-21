EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:00, 21 April 2017 | GMT +6

    President Nazarbayev to visit China in May

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Foreign Ministers of the two countries discussed the forthcoming visit of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev to China, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    null
    "One of the topics of the bilateral talks was the preparation of high-level visits. We discussed preparation for the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev's visit to Beijing on May 14-15, to take part in the "One belt -One way" international forum, as well as the visit of President Xi Jinping to Astana for the SCO summit on June 7-9, " Kairat Abdrakhmanov said at a briefing after the meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.
    null  

    As was previously reported, the Chairman of the PRC Xi Jinping is expected to visit EXPO in Astana. This was announced at the 8th meeting of the Kazakh-Chinese Committee on Cooperation by the member of the Politburo Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China, Vice-Premier of the People's Republic of China, Zhang Gaoli.
    null  

    "In the next two months, the meeting of our leaders will take place. I mean that your President will visit China in mid-May, to take part in the "One Belt - One Way" forum, and Chairman Xi Jinping will take part in the SCO Summit and EXPO in early June. So, there will be very important meetings between them," Zhang Gaoli said.

     

    Tags:
    SCO EXPO 2017 Kazakhstan Astana Foreign policy Ministries Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kazakhstan and China President of Kazakhstan China Silk Road Initiative Diplomacy EXPO projects and technologies President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!