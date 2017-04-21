President Nazarbayev to visit China in May

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Foreign Ministers of the two countries discussed the forthcoming visit of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev to China, Kazinform correspondent reports.



"One of the topics of the bilateral talks was the preparation of high-level visits. We discussed preparation for the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev's visit to Beijing on May 14-15, to take part in the "One belt -One way" international forum, as well as the visit of President Xi Jinping to Astana for the SCO summit on June 7-9, " Kairat Abdrakhmanov said at a briefing after the meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.



As was previously reported, the Chairman of the PRC Xi Jinping is expected to visit EXPO in Astana. This was announced at the 8th meeting of the Kazakh-Chinese Committee on Cooperation by the member of the Politburo Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China, Vice-Premier of the People's Republic of China, Zhang Gaoli.



"In the next two months, the meeting of our leaders will take place. I mean that your President will visit China in mid-May, to take part in the "One Belt - One Way" forum, and Chairman Xi Jinping will take part in the SCO Summit and EXPO in early June. So, there will be very important meetings between them," Zhang Gaoli said.