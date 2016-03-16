President Nazarbayev to visit Pavlodar region

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev will pay a working visit to Pavlodar city today.

The Head of State is expected to attend the Nephrology and Efferent Therapy Center of B.B. NURA LLP and other facilities during the trip.

The modernly-equipped center is the largest dialysis center in Kazakhstan that offers full package of service to patients with kidney failure.

ABM Investment Group partnered with Germany's B.Braun Avitum AG to build the center in Pavlodar city. 330 million tenge was earmarked to this end.