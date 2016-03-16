EN
    10:15, 16 March 2016 | GMT +6

    President Nazarbayev to visit Pavlodar region

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev will pay a working visit to Pavlodar city today.

    The Head of State is expected to attend the Nephrology and Efferent Therapy Center of B.B. NURA LLP and other facilities during the trip.
    The modernly-equipped center is the largest dialysis center in Kazakhstan that offers full package of service to patients with kidney failure.
    ABM Investment Group partnered with Germany's B.Braun Avitum AG to build the center in Pavlodar city. 330 million tenge was earmarked to this end.

    Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Regions Healthcare Coronavirus News President Top Story Pavlodar region
