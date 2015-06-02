President Nazarbayev unveils 100 concrete steps to implement five institutional reforms

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The National Plan - 100 concrete steps on implementation of five institutional reforms proposed by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

"100 concrete steps" is a response to global internal challenges and a plan of the nation on joining the world's 30 most competitive economies under the new historical conditions. "100 concrete steps" will give our country a SAFETY MARGIN which is going to allow to OVERCOME THE MOST DIFFICULT PERIOD OF CHALLENGES AND THREATS, AND STICK TO THE PLAN of implementation of the Kazakhstan-2050 Development Strategy and STRENGTHEN THE STATEHOOD OF KAZAKHSTAN. The plan provides for specific changes in the society and government with the main purpose TO ERADICATE THE SYSTEMIC PROBLEMS OF THE COUNTRY BUT NOT CONCEAL THEM. 5 PRESIDENTIAL REFORMS: • ESTABLISHMENT OF PROFESSIONAL GOVERNMENT APPARATUS • THE RULE OF LAW • INDUSTRIALIZATION AND ECONOMIC GROWTH • IDENTITY AND UNITY • TRANSPARENT ACCOUNTABLE GOVERNMENT

100 concrete steps Modern state for everyone I. ESTABLISHMENT OF PROFESSIONAL GOVERNMENT APPARATUS

1. MODERNZATION OF PROCESS OF JOINING THE PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION SECTOR. Joining the public administration sector should begin from LOWER LEVEL POSITIONS. 2. Selection of candidates for lower level positions and career progression should be based on the COMPETENCY-BASED APPROACH. 3. CENTRELIZATION OF PROCESS OF SELECTION of first time applicants for civil services based on STRENGTHENING OF THE ROLE OF THE AGENCY FOR CIVIL SERVICE AFFAIRS AND ANTI-CORRUPTION OF KAZAKHSTAN. The introduction of a three-stage selection system. 4. MONDATORY PRODATIONARY PERIOD for first time civil servants ON THE PRINCIPLE OF 3+3 (competency test in three and in six months). 5. RAISE in remuneration of labour for civil servants based on the results of their work. 6. TRANSITION TO PAYING FOR WORK BASED ON RESULTS OF WORK. Performance of individual plans - for civil servants; Performance of strategic plans - for state agencies; Social indicators of the quality of services, quality of life, attraction of investments - for ministers and akims; Integration macroeconomic indicators for the Government. 7. Introduction of REGIONAL CORRECTIONAL COEFFICIENT TO BASIC SALARY of civil servants. 8. PROVISION OF CORPORATE HOUSING to civil servants during fulfillment of their official duties WITHOUT RIGHTS FOR PRIVATIZATION. 9. PROVIDING A LEGISLATIVE FRAMEWORK FOR REGULAR EDUCATION OF CIVIL SERVANTS providing for professional development at least once in three years. 10. TRANSITION TO COMPETITIVE SELECTION FOR CAREER PROGRESSION OF CIVIL SERVANTS. Strengthening of the meritocracy principle based on promotion of civil servants occupying lower level positions in the "B" Corps to higher positions. 11. FOREIGN MANAGERS, PRIVATE SPECIALISTS AND CITIZENS OF KAZAKHSTAN - EMPLOYEES OF INTERNATIONAL ORGANIZATIONS must be eligible for work as civil servants. The principles of their employment may include special requirements and specific positions. This step makes the civil service sector a transparent and competitive system. 12. INTRODUTCTION OF NEW ETHICAL CODE. Development of a new ethical code of the civil service. Creation of a position of the ethical issues commissioner. 13. STRENGTHENING OF COMBATTING CORRUPTION, including development of new legislation. Establishment of a special department for prevention of corruption within the Agency for Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption. 14. Adoption of a NEW LAW ON CIVIL SERVICE effecting employees of all state bodies including the law-enforcement sector. 15. Holding a QUALIFICATION TEST FOR ALL CURRENT CIVIL SERVANTS after adoption of the new law on civil servants, increasing of qualification standards and introduction of a new remuneration system.

II. THE RULE OF LAW

16. OPTIMIZATION OF THE JUDICIARY SYSTEM FOR SIMPLIFICATION OF THE ACCESS TO THE SYSTEM FOR THE PEOPLE OF THE COUTNRY. Transition FROM THE FIVE-STAGE JUDICIARY SYSTEM (first instance, appeal, cassation, supervisory and re-supervisory) TO THE THREE-STAGE SYSTEM (First instance, appeal and cassation). 17. ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS AND MECHANISMS OF SELECTION OF JUDGES WILL BE TIGHTENED. The minimum experience is 5 years of participation in judicial processing. The introduction of the system of situational judgment tests for assessing professional skills abilities. Candidates for judges will have to undergo ONE-YEAR INTERNSHIP in courts with educational allowance paid. Upon completion of the internship, judges will have ONE-YEAR PROBATIONARY PERIOD. 18. Separating a JUSTICE INSTITUTION from THE STRUCTURE OF THE ACADEMY OF PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION IN ORDER to strengthen the interconnection between education process and practical skills. The institution will be functioning within the Supreme Court and ensuring professional development of judges on the regular basis. 19. STRENGTHENING OF ACCOUNTABILITY OF JUDGES. Development of a NEW ETHIC CODE OF JUDGES based on which people will be able to appeal against the action of the judges to the specially established JUDICIAL JURY operating within the Supreme Court of the country. 20. INTRODUCTION OF VIDEOTAPING OF ALL JUDICIARY PROCEEDINGS. Judges should not have an opportunity to stop videotaping or edit video footage. 21. Expansion of the sphere where jury trials are used. Legislative definition of the category of criminal cases where THE JURY TRIAL IS MANDATORY. 22. ENSURING BALANCE BETWEEN PROSECUTION AND DEFENCE IN COURTS thanks to gradual transfer of authorities for AUTHORIZATION OF ALL INVESTIGATING ACTIONS RESTRICTING CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS OF PEOPLE to an investigating judge. 23. Ensuring separate JUDICIAL PROCEDURES ON INVESTMENT DISPUTES. Establishment of an INVESTMENT BOARD within the Supreme Court for considering disputes with involvement of big investors. 24. Creation of the INTERNATIONAL ARBITRATION CENTER in Astana city using the example of the Dubai International Arbitration center (DIAC). 25. Creation of the International Council under the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan in order to introduce THE BEST INTERNATIONAL STANDARDS WITH THE PARTICIPATION OF REPUTABLE JUDGES AND LAWYERS. The Council will consult the Supreme Court on the issues of improvement of Kazakhstani system of justice. 26. Reducing PARTICIPATION OF PROCURATOR in civil disputes at court to simplify legal proceedings and speed up a legal trial. Introduction of corresponding amendments to the Civil Procedural Code. 27. Further development of the private enforcement agents' institute. GRADUAL REDUCTION OF THE STATE ENFORCEMENT AGENTS SERVICE. 28. IMPROVING THE PROCESS OF SELECTION of law-enforcement officers BASED ON THEIR COMPETENCE. Introduction of a special test system for promising candidates and current employees of the law-enforcement agencies to check personal qualities and professional skills. 29. INCLUSION OF LAW-ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS INTO THE CIVIL SERVICE SYSTEM. Introduction of uniform service regulations taking into account departmental peculiarities of each law-enforcement agency. 30. Establishment of a LOCAL POLICE SERVICE accountable to local executive authorities and local community. The local police service will deal with issues of public order, prevention of domestic crime, traffic patrol police service, zero-tolerance for minor violation of law. Employees of traffic patrol police will use digital video recorders (DVRs) that will fix everything that a police officer makes during the patrol shift. 31. Ensuring of police transparency through the establishment of the SYSTEM OF PUBLIC COUNCILS for citizens' complaints against the police actions which violate ethical standards. STATUS AND POWERS OF THE PUBLIC COUNCILS WILL BE ENSHRINED IN LAW. 32. Establishment of an Internet portal "MAP OF CRIMINAL VIOLATIONS" based on the national information system "Map of criminal violations". All criminal violations committed in the country will be marked on the map no later than one week after the commission. This WILL ALLOW THE PUBLIC TO MONITOR EFFICIENCY OF THE LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES. 33. Formation of an effective system of social rehabilitation of citizens released from places of imprisonment and registered in the probation service. Development of the OVERARCHING STRATEGY OF SOCIAL REHABILITATION AND STANDARDS OF SPECIAL SOCIAL SERVICES for these citizens. 34. Modernization of the penitentiary infrastructure within the framework of DEVELOPMENT OF PUBLIC AND PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP. Study of international experience and development of proposals for private sector. III. INDUSTRIALIZATION AND ECONOMIC GROWTH 35. INTRODUCTION OF AGRICULTURAL LAND INTO THE MARKET TURNOVER for the purpose of its efficient use. Introduction of amendments into the LAND CODE AND OTHER LEGISLATIVE ACTS. 36. Simplification of the procedure for CHANGING THE INTENDED USE OF A LAND PLOT. Regular monitoring of the use of agricultural lands. Transfer of unused lands into THE GOVERNMENT FUND FOR FURTHER PRIVATIZATION. 37. Optimization of tax and customs policies and procedures. Reducing the amount of customs duties of the Common customs tariff according to the "0-5-12" model in the framework of homogeneous product groups of FEACN. 38. Introduction of "a single window" principle for all customs procedures for exporters and importers. Development of an electronic declaration system (introduction of an automated system of customs goods clearance). Reducing number of documents for export and import and documents handling time. 39. INTEGRATION OF CUSTOMS AND TAX SYSTEMS. Importer would be monitored for taxation purposes from the date of importation of goods to the territory of Kazakhstan prior to its realization. 40. INTRODUCTION OF A CUSTOMS CLEARANCE REGIME "POST-FACTUM". Providing the possibility of release of goods before filing goods declaration to certain categories of foreign trade participants. 41. SIMPLIFIED PROCEDURE OF PROPERTY AND CASH LEGALIZATION. Introduction of amendments to the existing legislation. 42. INTRODUCTION OF A UNIVERSAL TAX DECLARATION OF INCOME AND EXPENSE for Civil servants as of January 1, 2017 followed by a gradual transition for all citizens. 43. ESTABLISHMENT OF A NETWORK OF CENTERS FOR COLLECTION AND HANDLING OF TAX DECLARATIONS. The centers will receive access to a single archive of electronic records of taxpayers. Introduction of A RISK MANAGEMENT SYSTEM. Declarants will be ranked by risk category in order to make a decision on the tax control. After the first submission of the declaration physical persons will not be subject to re-examination within three years. 44. IMPROVEMENT OF THE MECHANISMS OF INDIRECT TAXES LEVY. Detailed consideration of the introduction of the sales tax instead of VAT. 45. OPTIMIZATION OF THE CURRENT TAX REGIMES with mandatory maintenance of tax control of income and expense. 46. Optimization of the process of obtaining permits. The introduction of a THREE-STAGE PRINCIPLE OF OBTAINING CONSTRUCTION PERMIT ("30-20-10"). The first stage - issuance of architectural and planning tasks will take up to 30 days from the date of filing application. The second one - approval of preliminary design (design project) will take up to 20 days, and the third one - certificate of approval will take up to 10 days. 47. GRADUAL DISMISSAL OF THE STATE MONOPOLY on expertise of pre-design and construction documents. Transfer of project expertise into a competitive environment. 48. IMPLEMENTATION OF RESOURCE METHOD OF DETERMINING OF THE ESTIMATED COST OF CONSTRUCTION. Introduction of a new method of pricing in construction will allow to determine the estimated cost of construction projects at current prices to the real market value of materials, products, equipment and salary, as well as provide operational budget-normative base update with new materials, equipment and technologies. 49. IMPLEMENTATION OF THE EUROCODES SYSTEM INSTEAD OF OBSOLETE CONSTRUCTION NORMS AND REGULATIONS (SNIP) used since the Soviet period. The adoption of the new regulations will allow to use innovative technologies and materials, improve the competitiveness of Kazakhstani specialists in the construction market, and create an opportunity for Kazakh companies' expansion to foreign construction markets. 50. REORGANIZATION OF THE ELECTRIC POWER INDUSTRY. INTRODUCTION OF A "SINGLE BUYER" MODEL. This will allow to smooth out the differences in the electricity tariffs between the regions. 51. ENLARGEMENT OF THE REGIONAL ELECTRIC GRID COMPANIES. This will allow to increase the reliability of power supply, reduce consumption of electric power transmission in the regions and reduce the cost of electric power for consumers. 52. IMPLEMENTATION OF THE NEW TARIFF POLICY IN ELECTRIC-POWER ENERGY THAT ATTRACTS INVESTMENTS INTO THE INDUSTRY. Structural change of a tariff. Two components will be segregated in the tariff: a fixed part for funding of capital expenditures and payment for used electricity to cover the variable expenses of electricity production. This will change the current situation, when the tariffs are approved by "cost plus" method. 53. CHANGES IN THE CONCEPT OF WORK OF THE ANTIMONOPOLY SERVICE AND MAKING IT CONSISTENT WITH THE OECD STANDARDS. The new service should focus on the promotion of free competition. 54. STRENGTHENING OF THE BUSINESS OMBUDSMAN INSTITUTE TO PROTECT THE INTERESTS OF ENTREPRENEURS. The structure of the new institute will include representatives of business circles and the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. 55. ATTRACTING AT LEAST TEN TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATIONS INTO THE PROCESSING SECTOR TO CREATE EXPORT GOODS AND ENSURE KAZAKHSTAN'S ENTRY INTO THE WORLD MARKETS. Informing the international business of the new opportunities at international economic forums. 56. Establishment of JOINT VENTURES in the priority sectors of economy with anchor investors - international strategic partners (based on the example of "Air Astana", "Tengizchevroil", a plant for the construction of locomotives of Kazakhstan TemirZholy company). In the future the state's share in the joint ventures will be placed within the IPO. ESTABLISHMENT OF A FAVORABLE MIGRATION CLIMATE FOLLOWING THE EXAMPLE OF THE USA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA to attract highly qualified specialists from abroad. 57. Attraction of strategic (anchor) investors who ALREADY HAVE SUCCESSFUL EXPERIENCE OF BUILDING TOURIST CLUSTERS. 58. Attraction of strategic (anchor) investors to create A SINGLE OPERATOR FOR THE MAINTENANCE AND DEVELOPMENT OF ROAD TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE. 59. ATTRACTION OF STRATEGIC INVESTORS INTO THE ENERGY CONSERVATION SPHERE THROUGH INTERNATIONALLY RECOGNIZED MECHANISM OF PERFORMANCE CONTRACTS. The main goal is to stimulate the development of private energy service companies to provide a complex of services in the field of energy conservation with reimbursement of their own costs and financial gain from the actual energy savings achieved. 60. ATTRACTION OF STRATEGIC INVESTORS TO DEVELOP MILK AND DAIRY PRODUCTS. The main goal is to ensure exports of nearly half of the output products to the markets of the CIS member countries within three years. Follow the example of New Zealand's Fronterra and Denmark's Arla with the development of cooperative production in the countryside. 61. ATTRACTION OF STRATEGIC INVESTORS FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF MEAT PRODUCTION AND PROCESSING. The main goal is to develop the resource base and the export of processed products. 62. Realization of a "NATIONAL CHAMPIONS" INITIATIVE with a focus on support for specific companies - the leaders of medium-sized business in the non-primary sectors of economy. Choosing those business leaders will enable the creation of centers of excellence for transfer of know-how. 63. DEVELOPMENT OF TWO INNOVATIVE CLUSTERS AS THE FOUNDATION OF KNOWLEDGE-BASED ECONOMY. "ASTANA BUSINESS CAMPUS" OF NAZARBAYEV UNIVERSITY WILL HOUSE RESEARCH CENTERS AND LABORATORIES for joint research projects and development activities as well as their further commercialization. For the implementation of specific industrial projects a park of innovative technologies will attract local and foreign high-tech companies. 64. Development of the Law "On commercialization of scientific and (or) scientific and technical activities" which contains MECHANISMS OF FUNDING OF WORKS ON USE OF INNOVATIONS IN PRODUCTION. Reorientation of the research grants and programs structure in accordance with the needs of the state program of industrial and innovative development. 65. KAZAKHSTAN'S INTEGRATION INTO THE INTERNATIONAL TRANSPORT AND COMMUNICATION STREAMS. Launching of the project on creation of THE MULTIMODAL TRANSPORT CORRIDOR "EURASIAN TRANSCONTINENTAL CORRIDOR" which will allow free cargo transit from Asia to Europe. The transport corridor will (the first direction) cross the territory of Kazakhstan, the Russian Federation and Europe; (the second direction) cross the territory of Kazakhstan from Khorgos to the Aktau Sea Port, then, along the Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan, and through the territory of Georgia. Attraction of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) launched in late 2014 to the project in the future. 66. Establishment of an international aviation hub. THE NEW INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT MEETING HIGH INTERNATIONAL STANDARDS will be constructed near Almaty city with the help of a strategic investor. 67. DEVELOPMENT OF THE AIR CARRIER "AIR ASTANA" AND THE NATIONAL COMPANY "KAZAKHSTAN TEMIRZHOLY" as a major international operators. "Air Astana" will focus on international routes and opening the new ones linking Astana with the main financial centers of the world (New York, Tokyo, Singapore). Development of "Air Astana" will be harmonized with the plans of "Kazakhstan TemirZholy" on the development of alternative routes and that, in turn, will reduce the cost of cargo delivery more than twofold. 68. Improving THE EFFICIENCY OF STATE REGULATION OF AIR SERVICES to enhance the attractiveness of air transit through Kazakhstan. Activity of the Civil Aviation Committee will based on the model of the UK Civil Aviation Authority and the European Aviation Safety Agency. 69. Turning Astana into a BUSINESS, CULTURAL AND SCIENTIFIC CENTER OF EURASIA, attracting researchers, students, businessmen, and tourists from all over the region. At the same time, a modern international transport and logistics system, including a new airport terminal will be created in the city. 70. ESTABLISHMENT OF THE ASTANA INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL CENTER (AIFC) based on the infrastructure of ASTANA EXPO 2017 AND GRANTING IT A SPECIAL STATUS. Granting the special legal status of the financial center in the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Turning the center into a financial hub for the CIS member countries and the entire Western and Central Asian region. ESTABLISHMENT OF AN INDEPENDENT JUDICIAL SYSTEM OF ITS OWN JURISDICTION which will operate on the principles of the British law. The judiciary will be comprised of foreign specialists. IN THE FUTURE THE FINANCIAL HUB OF KAZAKHSTAN WILL ENTER THE WORLD'S 20 LEADING FINANCIAL CENTERS. 71. Development of a strategy for the financial center specializing in SERVING CAPITAL MARKETS AND ISLAMIC FINANCING. Development of new types of elite financial services, including in the field of private banking and asset management. Establishment of a liberal tax regime in the center. The possibility of creation of an offshore financial market. Implementation of the investment residency based on the example of Dubai. 72. Introduction of the English language as the official language on the territory of the financial center. Own legislation of the center SHOULD BE DEVELOPED AND USED IN ENGLISH. 73. Providing of international transport accessibility of the financial center. Establishment of REGULAR AND COMFORTABLE AIR CONNECTION of the financial center with the WORLD'S LEADING FINANCIAL CENTERS. 74. Increasing of transparency and predictability of the sphere of subsoil management through the IMPLEMENTATION OF THE MINERAL RESERVES INTERNATIONAL REPORTING STANDARDS CRIRSCO. 75. Implementation of A SIMPLIFIED METHOD OF CONCLUDING CONTRACTS for all mineral products, using the best international practices. 76. Improving the quality of human capital based on the standards of the OECD member countries. GRADUAL INTRODUCTION OF THE 12-YEAR EDUCATION, updating the standards of schooling for the development of functional literacy. Establishment of per capita financing in high schools, creating a system of incentives of successful schools. 77. Preparation of qualified personnel IN THE TOP TEN COLLEGES AND TEN UNIVERSITIES for six key industries, followed by the transfer of experience to other educational institutions countrywide. 78. Gradual expansion of ACADEMIC AND MANAGERIAL AUTONOMY of the universities taking into account the Nazarbayev University's experience. Transformation of private higher education institutions into non-profit organizations in accordance with the international practices. 79. Gradual transition to the English as the language of instruction in the educational system - in high schools and universities. THE MAIN OBJECTIVE IS TO INCREASE THE COMPETITIVENESS OF UNIVERSITY GRADUATES AND ENHANCE THE EXPORT POTENTIAL OF EDUCATIONAL SECTOR. 80. INTRODUCTION OF OBLIGATORY SOCIAL HEALTH INSURANCE. Enhancing the financial stability of the domestic healthcare system based on the principle of JOINT LIABILITY of the state, employers and citizens. Priority financing of the primary healthcare. Primary healthcare will become the core of the national healthcare system to prevent and fight diseases in early stage. 81. DEVELOPMENT OF PRIVATE MEDICINE, introduction of corporate governance at medical facilities. In order to improve the availability and quality of services through competition on the basis of the financing of primary health and social care in the conditions of social health insurance ensure the transition of medical facilities to the principles of corporate governance. Encourage the privatization of public health organizations, expand the provision of guaranteed volume of free medical care through NGOs. 82. ESTABLISHMENT OF A JOINT COMMISSION ON QUALITY OF MEDICAL SERVICES UNDER THE MINISTRY OF HEALTHCARE AND SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT. The main goal is the implementation of advanced standards of medical care (treatment protocols, personnel training, provision of pharmaceuticals, quality and accessibility control). 83. Liberalization of labor relations. Development of a new LABOR CODE. 84. OPTIMIZATION OF SOCIAL ASSISTANCE THROUGH strengthening the targeting. Social assistance will be provided only to those citizens who really need it. State targeted social assistance will be provided to employable citizens with low income only if they actively participate in the programs promoting employment and social adaptation. IV. IDENTITY AND UNITY 85. Drafting of the Patriotic Act "Mangilik Yel". 86. Development and implementation of the LARGE-SCALE PROJECT OF THE PEOPLE'S ASSEMBLY OF KAZAKHSTAN "BIG COUNTRY- BIG FAMILY", which will strengthen the Kazakh identity and create conditions for the formation of an integrated civil community. This work will correlate with the implementation of the Concept of development of the tourism industry of Kazakhstan for 2020 (with the development of domestic tourism) and the creation of regional cultural tourism clusters: "Astana - the heart of Eurasia", "Almaty - Free cultural zone of Kazakhstan", "The unity of nature and nomadic culture"," The Pearl of Altai "," Revival of the Great Silk Road ","The Caspian Gates ". 87. Development and implementation of the national project to strengthen civic identity "MENIN YELIM" within the framework of which implementation of a series of technological projects is provided. One of them is the creation of the large-scale online project "ENCYCLOPEDIA OF KAZAKHSTAN" WITH THE MAIN GOAL TO HELP EVERY CITIZEN AND FOREIGN TOURISTS LEARN MORE ABOUT THE COUNTRY. One will be able to find 3D video tours of Kazakhstan, information about the history and culture of the country, interesting events and the lives of ordinary Kazakhs at the web portal. It will be a visiting card of the country, a national guide, a national hall of fame for those interested and a platform for virtual communication. 88. Development and implementation of the national project to promote the idea of Universal Labor Society, which aims to PROMOTE THE IDEA OF THE UNIVERSAL LABOR SOCIETY taking into account the plans on implementation of the program of infrastructural development "NURLY ZHOL", the second five-year plan of industrialization, as well as personal stories of success of Kazakhstanis (heroes of our time) who achieved success in labor, business, scientific, educational and other activities over the years of independence thanks to state policy, the prestige and popularity of social workers and vocational specialties that meet the needs of the state industrial policy and the implementation of the "Kazakhstan-2050" Development Strategy. 89. Development and implementation of the national project "NURLY BOLASHAK". INTRODUCTION OF MANGILIK YEL VALUES into existing curricula at schools. 90. MEDIA SUPPORT AND PROMOTION of implementation of 5 institutional reforms as well as the idea of the Kazakh identity in mass media, the Internet, mass media of the new generation and in social networks.

V. FORMATION OF ACCOUNTABLE GOVERNMENT 91. TRANSITION OF PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION TO PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION BASED ON SPECIFIC RESULTS within the framework of standardized and minimal procedures of monitoring, assessment and control. The system of disciplinary control should be exclusively based on the control of target indicators achievement. ALL INSTRUCTIONS OF PROCEDURAL CHARACTER AND INTERMEDIATE CONTROL SHOULD BE ABOLISHED. Government bodies will be exclusively responsible for target indicators achievement. 92. FORMATION OF A COMPACT STATE PLANNING SYSTEM, DECREASING THE NUMBER OF STATE PROGRAMS, ELIMINATION OF SECTORAL PROGRAMS with integration of separate sectoral programs into the state programs and into THE STRATEGIC PLANS of government bodies. REFORMATTING OF THE STRATEGIC PLANS and development programs of territories in terms of key target indicators. 93. Implementation of A NEW SYSTEM OF AUDIT AND ASSESSMENT OF THE GOVERNMENT APPARATUS WORK. Assessment of state programs will be carried out once every three years. Assessment of the government bodies' efficiency will be carried out annually based on strategic plans. Adoption of the Law "On state audit and financial control". The Accounts Committee's work will be based on the model of the top-ranking international audit companies and will abandon the model of current operational control. 94. Implementation of the "Open Government". Development of the LAW ON ACCESS TO INFORMATION which will allow access to any kind of information in the possession of the governmental bodies, except for classified information and information protected by the legislation. 95. Implementation of the ANNUAL PUBLIC REPORTS by heads of the government bodies to the population on ACHIEVEMENT OF KEY INDICATORS OF THE STRATEGIC PLANS AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS OF TERRITORIES and publication of these reports on official websites. Introduction of annual reports on results of activity of heads of national universities to students, employers, members of the public and representatives of mass media. 96. Ensuring ONLINE access to STATISTICAL DATABASES OF THE CENTRAL GOVERNMENT BODIES. All budgetary and consolidated financial records, results of external fiscal audit, results of assessment of state policy effectiveness, results of public assessment of public services quality, report on implementation of the republican and local budgets WILL BE PUBLISHED AS WELL. 97. ENHANCING CITIZENS' PARTICIPATION IN THE DECISION-MAKING PROCESS through development of self-regulation and local self-government. TRANSFER OF NON-RELEVANT FUNCTIONS OF THE GOVERNMENT TO COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT and self-regulated organizations. The government will become more compact if the non-relevant and redundant functions are reduced. 98. IMPLEMENTATION OF SELF-SUFFICIENT BUDGET OF LOCAL SELF-GOVERNMENT WILL BE INTRODUCED at rural districts, auls, villages, settlements and city of district subordinance. Citizens will participate in the discussion of the corresponding draft budgets in regional centers and cities of republican subordinance. 99. ENHANCING OF THE ROLE OF PUBLIC COUNCILS UNDER THE GOVERNMENT BODIES AND AKIMS in terms of discussion of implementation of strategic plans and development programs of territories; budgets, reports, achievement of targeted indicators, draft normative legal acts on rights and freedoms of citizens; draft program documents. Enshrining the status and POWERS OF THE PUBLIC COUNCILS in the law will enhance transparency of making state decisions. 100. Establishment of the STATE CORPORATION "GOVERNMENT FOR CITIZENS" THAT IS TO BECOME A SINGLE PROVIDER OF PUBLIC SERVICES as Service Canada in Canada and Centrelink in Australia. The state corporation will integrate all Public Service Centers into a unified system. The citizens of Kazakhstan will obtain ALL PUBLIC SERVICES IN ONE PLACE. International certification of public services in accordance with ISO 9000 quality management systems standards.