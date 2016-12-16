EN
    11:30, 16 December 2016 | GMT +6

    President Nazarbayev unveils 25 Years of Independence monument in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has unveiled a monument to the 25th anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan on the territory of the EXPO town in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "A modern city should have several centers. We started from the old city, the old square, moved to the left bank where the Baiterek monument, the symbol of our city, was installed. Then, there were the Kazakh yeli monument, the Mangilik yel Triumphal Arc. Today we've unveiled the Monument to the 25 years of Independence," Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the unveiling ceremony.

    The Kazakh President noted that the peak of the monument rises high into the sky ‘as well as Kazakhstan's wish to be among world's 30 best countries'.

    "It is symbolic that it was installed in the EXPO area. Next year millions of people will come here from all corners of the world to attend the exhibition. They will pass by this monument and learn that Kazakhstan turned 25 years," President Nazarbayev said.

