President Nazarbayev unveils Nurly zhol park in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has unveiled today a new park Nurly Zhol in Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazinform reports.

The new park appeared on a waste land and was designed taking into account modern trends in landscape design. Now the park has a drama theater, a school and a rehabilitation center.







Architect Sarsen Siitov revealed plans to build a huge residential complex in the area. The new park also boasts the Nurly zhol monument consisting of two steles and symbolizing two continents - Europe and Asia. The steles are roofed under one shanyrak with an eagle soaring above it. The eagle is made of leaf gold.







While in the city, President Nazarbayev also attended an architectural exhibition showcasing 2,000 artifacts found during the excavations of Shiliktinsk burial mounds in Zaisan, in Berel burial mounds and at Ablaikit pagoda.











