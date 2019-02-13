President Nazarbayev urges youth to be more tolerant

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev urged Kazakhstani youth to be more tolerant to each other, Kazinform reports.

"You are the people of the world. All doors are open for you. You can send your children to obtain education anywhere. Kazakhstanis spend their holidays at the world's best resorts. So, we must know three languages and have the best education," said Nursultan Nazarbayev at the meeting with the winners of the 100 new faces of Kazakhstan project in Astana on Wednesday.



The Kazakh President urged the youth to be more tolerant to each other and accept each other as such.



He also called on the parents to give their children an opportunity to go in for what they really like: "The most crucial thing is to support your child whatever choice of profession he or she makes."