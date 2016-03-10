President Nazarbayev visits Aktobe petroleum equipment plant

AKTOBE-ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited the Aktobe petroleum equipment plant within the framework of his business trip to Aktobe region today, the Akorda's press service reports.

During the visit, the Head of State familiarized with new production lines and production process of the plant.

Nursultan Nazarbayev was briefed on socioeconomic development of the region and progress in implementation of the state industrial and innovative development program.

Additionally, President Nazarbayev met with employees of the plant and representatives of regional SME.

At the meeting it was stressed how important it is to preserve workplaces at local enterprises and implement innovations into manufacturing process.

