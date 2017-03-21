President Nazarbayev visits ethno-aul in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - As part of the Nauryz celebrations, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited an ethno-aul (village) at one of the squares in Astana city today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

President Nazarbayev arrived at the aul near the Khan Shatyr shopping center prior to its official opening. The Head of State roamed around the village with residents and guests of Astana city who also arrived a bit earlier.



Earlier it was reported that Nursultan Nazarbayev had congratulated all Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday at the Saryarka cycle track prior to his visit to the aul.



There are 19 yurts, a bazaar, outdoor concession stands in the aul. Those willing can take part in sport competitions, including Kazakh Kures and rope pulling.



Guests of the aul are treated to traditional Kazakh delicacies - baursaks and Nauryz Kozhe.



Much to the delight of Astana residents, fair weather settled in in the city today.



