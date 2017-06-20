President Nazarbayev visits Finland Pavilion at Astana EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of Finland Sauli Niinistö have paid a visit to the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana this morning, Kazinform reports.

The presidents attended the Finland Pavilion together.



The National Day of Finland dated to the 100th anniversary of independence of the country will be celebrated at Astana EXPO-2017 today.



Kicking off the celebrations, President Niinistö praised friendly relations between the two countries. He stressed that Kazakhstan is Finland's trade partner in Central Asia.



A special guest from Finnish Lapland - Santa Claus will greet guests of the pavilion for three days more.











































