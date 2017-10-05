President Nazarbayev visits Korkyt Ata memorial complex

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Within the framework of his working trip to Kyzylorda region today, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has paid a visit to the Korkyt Ata memorial complex, the Akorda press service reports.

The Head of State was reported on the results of reconstruction of the memorial complex.



Nursultan Nazarbayev also inspected new administrative building of the complex and newly installed sculpture "Svyashchenniy arkhar" (Sacred mufflon).



The President also visited the museum where he familiarized with rare exhibits associated with the life and work of Korkyt Ata.

Korkyt Ata is considered to be the founder of Kazakh bowed string music.