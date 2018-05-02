President Nazarbayev visits new mosque in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev paid a visit to a new mosque situated in the Saryarka district of Astana city ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

During the visit, the President was briefed on the process of construction and alternative sources of energy used to supply the newly-built mosque with electricity and heating.



The construction of the mosque on the right bank of the Yessil River began in 2016. It was built thanks to charity funds raised.

The mosque can comfortably room 750 visitors at once. Its total area is 2,248 square meters.



















