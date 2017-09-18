President Nazarbayev visits plaster production plant in Zhambyl region

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - During his working trip to Zhambyl region, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has paid a visit to local plaster and plasterboard production plant, Kazinform reports.

The plaster and plasterboard production plant of KazUpakTrade LLP mainly produces construction materials. The project worth 1.7 billion tenge was put into service within the framework of the Advanced Industrial and Innovative Development Program. It produces 150,000 tons of products per year and employs 75 people.



Presentation of recently launched and implemented projects - enterprises of Kazphosphate LLC, Talas Investment Company, Special Economic Zone "Taraz Chemical Park", Aurum Deutschland, Burnoye Solar, Higer Quazar was held within the framework of the program.



It should be noted that up to 34 projects totaling 557 billion tenge are set to be implemented in the region as part of the second five-year plan of the Industrialization Map. Some 6,000 workplaces are to be created with the launch of those projects. 20 investment projects worth 35,8 billion tenge offering 1,215 jobs have already been implemented.