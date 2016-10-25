President Nazarbayev visits Prophet's Muhammad Mosque in Medina

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In the course of his official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev visited Medina and Riyadh, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

In Medina, President Nazarbayev met with governor of Madinah province Faisal bin Salman Al Saud.



Besides, Nursultan Nazarbayev visited the Prophet's Muhammad Mosque in Medina where the Kazakh leader performed namaz and familiarized with the architecture and interior of Al-Masjid an-Nabawi mosque.



Afterwards, the Kazakh President arrived in Riyadh where he held negotiations with King Salman of Saudi Arabia which will result in signing of a number of bilateral documents.



Additionally, President Nazarbayev is expected to meet with government officials and businessmen of Saudi Arabia.



