President Nazarbayev visits United Nations Office at Geneva

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev visited the United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG) on Monday (July 27), the Akorda's press service reports.

During the visit, the Kazakh President familiarized with day-to-day functioning of the UNOG, the second-largest of the four major office sites of the United Nations that coordinates activities of 20 international organizations. Nursultan Nazarbayev surveyed the Palais des Nations (the Palace of Nations) and the "Kazakhstan" hall that was unveiled there a couple of years ago on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Kazakhstan's accession to the United Nations.