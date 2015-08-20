EN
    18:11, 20 August 2015 | GMT +6

    President Nazarbayev warns difficult times are ahead

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The upcoming years will be years of challenges and difficulties for Kazakhstan since the present crisis is much worse than previous ones, President Nursultan Nazarbayev warned on Thursday.

    President Nazarbayev reminded that Kazakhstan had survived the first wave of the economic crisis that swept the world with the help of the National Fund. "But present crisis is much worse: it hit economy, it hit industry, all sectors. And no one knows what lies ahead. Few experts can give a long-term forecast. We have to plan based on what we have right now," the Kazakh leader added while speaking at the meeting with Kazakhstani entrepreneurs in the Akorda presidential residence.

