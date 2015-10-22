President Nazarbayev welcomes participants of 10th Forum of CIS intelligentsia (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has addressed to the participants of the 10th Forum of Creative and Scientific Intelligentsia of the CIS countries.

The event is taking place at the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Astana. Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova read a welcome letter of Head of State. "This forum is dedicated to the promotion of common values and dialogue of cultures. A dialogue, exchange of information, familiarity with spiritual values of other peoples is an important condition for rapprochement and cooperation between different cultures and nations," the letter read. According to him, the CIS countries have rich cultural heritage, unique spiritual and material values, monuments, which contribution to the world civilization is enormous and undeniable. "Our goal is to implement joint humanitarian projects in the future. I am sure that the forum will contribute to the promotion of values of peace and good neighborly relations in the CIS space. I wish all participants and guests of the Forum fruitful work, constructive dialogue and achievement of their goals," concluded the President. The 10th anniversary Forum of Creative and Scientific Intelligentsia of the CIS member states is being attended by about 200 delegates. The forum, themed "The humanitarian space of the Commonwealth: common values and dialogue of cultures", suggests discussion of plans for cooperation, taking into account today's realities and identification of priority areas and forms of work. Particular attention is given to the preparation for 2016 which was declared the Year of Education in the CIS. During the event, representatives of science, education and arts will discuss various aspects of professional interaction of the CIS: "Dialogue of cultures as a factor in the development of humanitarian cooperation within CIS", "Eurasian code of humanitarian cooperation", and "The role of museums in the dialogue of cultures." One of the key sections of the forum is devoted to the 70th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.