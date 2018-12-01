President Nazarbayev writes letter to future generations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has written a letter to the future generations of Kazakhstanis, Kazinform reports.

While taking part in the teachers and students' forum "Uly dala muragerleri" dated to the 10th anniversary of AEO "Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools", President Nazarbayev wrote the letter to the students who will enter the NIS schools in 2068.



In the letter, the Head of State expressed hope that the students will read it in 2068. At that time, new technologies will rule the world and people's life expectancy will increase up to 100-120 years.



The letter will be stored in a time capsule for the future generations.