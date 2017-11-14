President: Necessary to take further steps to develop Astana's infrastructure

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has paid a visit to the Astanagenplan Research and Design Institute LLP in Astana today, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

During the visit, President Nazarbayev was briefed on the main results of work done by the company in the sphere of architecture and urban development of the Kazakh capital city.



Nursultan Nazarbayev surveyed construction plans of a number of infrastructure facilities, including social and cultural ones.



The Kazakh President stressed that it was necessary to take further steps to develop and improve Astana's infrastructure.



Wrapping up the visit, the Head of State gave a number of specific instructions to the company.