    13:02, 14 July 2022 | GMT +6

    President not happy with pace of digitalization in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is not happy with the pace of digitalization in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    At the extended session of the Government, the Head of State criticized the pace of digitalization in Kazakhstan which, in his words, is unsatisfactory. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov as the one supervising the digitalization in the country to pay utmost attention to the issue.

    The Kazakh President urged the members of the Government to quicken the pace of their work as there is no time to sit back and relax in the present-day circumstances.

    The Government, according to President Tokayev, should not only serve as ‘a situation room’ promptly responding to arising challenges, but also a government institution spearheading and carrying out relevant reforms.

    In conclusion, the Head of State didn’t rule out the possibility of a Cabinet reshuffle by fall.


