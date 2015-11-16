President noted importance of upcoming reforms in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev met with first deputy chairman of the Nur Otan Party Askar Myrzakhmetov, the press service of the Akorda informs.

During the meeting A. Myrzakhmetov reported on the process of fulfillment of the instructions given by the President at the last sitting of the Political Council and on the key programs of the Party.

N. Nazarbayev noted that the Nur Otan Party had a lot of work to do in 2016 due to the growing agenda.

"Within the initiated by me five institutional reforms, about 80 laws will be adopted. We begin the implementation of the National Plan - "100 specific steps" in 2016. In this regard, the Party has a lot of work ahead," the President said.

The Head of State also noted the importance of the upcoming reforms taking into consideration the geopolitical situation in the world.

"The situation is world is really complicated. We can see everything is unstable. It definitely affects us as well. We have to explain what is going on in the world to people. We have to conduct difficult reforms in this difficult time. Nevertheless, it is all done for the good of the people of Kazakhstan. We have a difficult time now but we need these reforms in order to lay the foundation for the future success. The reforms we have to conduct seem to be as complicated and difficult as the reforms we had in the 90s. In this regard, I entrust the Nur Otan Party to hold the explanatory work in this sphere," N. Nazarbayev stressed.

Upon completion of the meeting the President gave a number of specific instructions.