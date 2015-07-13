President noted the importance of tourism in promotion of EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today in Akorda President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting on preparation for the international specialized exhibition "EXPO-2017", Kazinform refers to the press service of Akorda.

President said that consideration should be given to regional tourist routes covering the issues of placement, transport, logistics, and development of road infrastructure. Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that special attention should be paid to the development of rich cultural programs. The President also touched upon profitability of the exhibition. Thus, according to the claimed registration dossier, Kazakhstan plans to generate revenue in the amount of about 330 million euros of sponsorship, ticket sales, catering, and services. In this context, the question of signing contracts with global sponsors is of high importance. According to the dossier, sponsorship funds should bring the country more than 200 million euros including the involvement of 8 global partners of EXPO. In addition, Nursultan Nazarbayev proposed to name a new shopping center, being built by "Mega" company, as "Zhibek Zholy" (Silk Way). The roundtable has been attended by Mayor of the city of Astana - Chairman of the Board of JSC "National Company "Astana EXPO-2017" A.Dzhaksybekov, Minister of Foreign Affairs - E. Idrissov, Minister of Energy - V.Shkolnik, Minister for Investment and Development - A. Issekeshev, Minister of Culture and Sports - A.Muhamediuly, Minister of Interior - K.Kassymov, chairman of the National Bank Kairat Kelimbetov, as well as representatives of various companies and contractors.