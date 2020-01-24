President notes positive economic growth in 2019

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh capital hosts an extended meeting of the Government with the participation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Head of State praised the dynamics of the country’s economic growth in 2019.

«Last year we achieved good indicators. Economic growth made 4.5%. Growth is observed in main sectors of economy. All these indicators should positively affect the level of the people’s life. We need to fulfill the main objectives set in my pre-election platform, which will give a strong impulse to the country’s stable development and increasing the population’s wellbeing,» said the Head of State.

The President underlined that the main goal is to fully use all the opportunities and potential.

Prime Minister Askar Mamin, deputy PMs, National Bank Chairman and governors of the regions will make reports at the session.