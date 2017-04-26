EN
    16:24, 26 April 2017 | GMT +6

    President: Nothing is for free in this world

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has urged the citizens of Kazakhstan to be more active, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "Based on my personal experience and I am sure many of you can affirm that inaction won't let people prosper. One should bear responsibility for his or her own life. By the way, the West can serve as a good example in that respect. What we'd always been taught was dependence," President Nazarbayev said at the 25th session of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan in Astana on Wednesday.

    He stressed that since the Soviet period Kazakhstanis got used to be dependent on the Government in every respect - be it education or job or accommodation.

    But, according to the Kazakh leader, modern times dictate the new realia. "If one wants to prosper, he or she should obtain new skills and knowledge. Change yourself before criticizing your Government or local authorities. Ask yourself what have you done to change the situation... We must tell ourselves that everything depends on us. Nothing is for free in this world," the President emphasized.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev added that if Kazakhstanis want to see their country prosper, they should start with themselves.

