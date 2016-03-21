EN
    12:57, 21 March 2016 | GMT +6

    President: Nur Otan gained record 82% of vote (PHOTO)

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The forum of winners with the participation of President N. Nazarbayev began in Astana.

    This year it is dedicated to a convincing victory of Nur Otan party in the early elections of Majilis deputies.
    According to him, the high turnout of voters has also become a kind of historical record for the country.
    "Nur Otan has won over 82% of the vote, it is also a record for our country. We have shown to the whole world that the voting process was held in a competitive environment with the participation of observers from more than 60 countries," summed up the Head of State.
