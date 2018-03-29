President Nursultan Nazarbayev addresses Kazakhstan's youth

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev addressed the participants of the Fourth Congress of Zhas Otan, the youth wing of the Nur Otan Party, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Zhas Otan is a movement that unites thousands of active young educated patriots who support all my initiatives and strategic plans. Since the first days of Independence, the government and I mainly focused on youth issues. Dozens of programs have been implemented in this field. I strongly believe that young people are aware of the results of that work and feel our care," the Head of State's message was read at the gala forum by Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova.



The President recalled that nowadays the entire world is undergoing dramatic changes while entering the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. "In order to achieve the long-term goals, we must intensively use these changes to our advantage. That's why we started the political, economic, spiritual, and social modernization in Kazakhstan," Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized.

"You are not just the future of the country. You are the generation that will accomplish the goals set by me. I call on you to develop in many aspects, engage in sports and art, learn foreign languages, study the heritage of national and world literature more profoundly, and, most importantly, become the world's leading experts in your fields," the Head of State called on the youth.



It is to be recalled that the Fourth Congress of Zhas Otan is underway in Astana. Nearly 1,500 young active members are participating in it. On the second day, the Congress Center hosts We Are Changing the World gala forum.