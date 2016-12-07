President Nursultan Nazarbayev arrives in Atyrau

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has arrived in Atyrau city, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

During his working visit President Nazarbayev is expected to meet with workers of oil sector and participate in a teleconference. Reports on the activities of the large facilities will be made and workers of the oil and gas sector will be awarded as part of the teleconference.



Additionally, the President will hold a meeting with heads of large oil companies.