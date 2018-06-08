President Nursultan Nazarbayev meets China's captains of industry

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with China's captains of industry at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, Kazinform correspondent in China reports.

"The People's Republic of China is one of the key strategic partners of Kazakhstan. Relations between our countries are based on friendship and mutual confidence. China holds pride of place in our trade and investments (...) Presently, over 1,200 China-invested enterprises are operating in Kazakhstan in various economic sectors: oil and gas, chemical, food industry, machine building, light industry, etc. Our major partners include CNPC, CGNPC, CITIC Group, COSCO Shipping, etc., many leaders of which are here," said the Head of State.

He recalled the two countries' work being carried out in terms of the implementation of 51 industrial projects totaling $28 billion.

"We are interested in developing such economic relations. Kazakhstan, as you know, is a member of the Eurasian Economic Union, with a population of over 180 million people, that has no customs borders. And the fact that the Eurasian Economic Union and China signed the Cooperation Agreement is good news for all of us, for the Chinese businesses could get to other countries through Kazakhstan," the President said.

"We have launched," Nursultan Nazarbayev added, "a multimodal Eurasian transport corridor. 5 railway and 6 highway international routes now run through Kazakhstan. They connect China through Kazakhstan, the countries of Asia and Europe through Russia, the Caspian and Black Seas, Iran and Turkey. Products from China are delivered through Kazakhstan to Europe within 15 days, while by sea it is 2 to 3 times longer."

"We set an ambitious goal to become one of the world's top 30 most developed countries. The same goals are being implemented in your country as a result of the decisions made at the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the session of the National People's Congress," Nursultan Nazarbayev pointed out.

Co-Chairman of the Kazakhstan-China Business Council, Chairman of CITIC Group Chang Zhenming moderated the Head of State's meeting with China's captains of industry.



It is to be recalled that President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is paying a state visit to China, which includes his participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Qingdao.