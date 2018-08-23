President Nursultan Nazarbayev visits industrial zone in Atyrau rgn
During the visit, investment projects of Atyrau region were presented to the President of Kazakhstan. The projects include a 52-megawatt wind farm, a hot galvanizing workshop, facilities manufacturing metal structures with the use of robotic welding, carbon-based power cables, cracking catalysts, a pharmaceutical factory, a pressure sensor assembly plant, a poultry farm, a 20-hectare greenhouse, etc.
Daulet Private Industrial Zone is a modern diversified enterprise, which comprises Daulet Nan bakery and confectionery factory, a drinking water production plant, Raikhan farm, a pasta factory, a mill, a meat factory, a sewing workshop, as well as a bitumen concrete plant.
244 jobs have been created in the course of the activities of Daulet Private Industrial Zone.