President of Albania Bajram Begaj to pay official visit to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Albanian President Bajram Begaj is to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on September 6-8, 2023, upon invitation of Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

Tomorrow, the presidents of the two countries are will hold talks on strengthening the trade and economic, transport and logistics, investment and humanitarian cooperation.

The two leaders will also exchange views on the international and regional situation.