President of Azerbaijan arrives in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the capital's airport, Ilham Aliyev was met by the Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yerbolat Dossayev and the Deputy akim of Astana Kosman Aitmukhametov.

As previously reported, on September 10-11 Astana will be hosting the first OIC Summit on science and technology. About 80 delegations from OIC member states, observer countries, as well as international and regional organizations, will take part in the Summit.

The closing ceremony of the international specialized exhibition Astana EXPO-2017 will also be held on September 10.