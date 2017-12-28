EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:11, 28 December 2017 | GMT +6

    President of Azerbaijan presents Dostlug Order to Darkhan Kydyrali

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed today the Decree to award Darkhan Kydyrali, the Head of the International Turkic Academy and the  Chairman of the Board of Yegemen Qazaqstan government-owned newspaper, with the "Dostlug" Order (the Order of Friendship), Kazinform cites the Azerbaijani President's official website.

    The award was bestowed on Darkhan Kydyrali for the contribution to the development of the Kazakh-Azerbaijani relations.

    Tags:
    Azerbaijan Turkic Council News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!