President of Azerbaijan presents Dostlug Order to Darkhan Kydyrali

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed today the Decree to award Darkhan Kydyrali, the Head of the International Turkic Academy and the Chairman of the Board of Yegemen Qazaqstan government-owned newspaper, with the "Dostlug" Order (the Order of Friendship), Kazinform cites the Azerbaijani President's official website.

The award was bestowed on Darkhan Kydyrali for the contribution to the development of the Kazakh-Azerbaijani relations.