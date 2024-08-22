President of Azerbaijan to pay a state visit to Uzbekistan

At the invitation of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is expected to visit Uzbekistan on August 22-23, UzA reports.

In accordance with the program of the visit, high-level talks and the first meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council chaired by the leaders of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan are planned to be held in Tashkent.

The summit’s agenda includes further deepening and expanding the strategic partnership and multifaceted cooperation between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan.

The focus will be on increasing mutual trade turnover, forming a new portfolio of cooperation projects, developing business contacts, including within the framework of interregional exchange, revealing the transport and communications potential, intensifying cultural and humanitarian ties, and other related activities.

The presidents are also envisaged to hold a joint meeting with business representatives of the two countries and participate in several business and cultural events.