President of Azerbaijan to pay official visit to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on April 10, 2023, at the invitation of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

In Astana, the Heads of State are expected to hold meetings in narrow and extended attendance. The key issues of the development of the Kazakhstan - Azerbaijan strategic partnership are on the agenda.