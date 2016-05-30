President of Belarus to pay working visit to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko is going to pay a working visit to Kazakhstan on 30-31 May, Kazinform learnt from BELTA.

The Belarusian Leader is expected to participate in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. The sittings will be held in an extended and narrow format.

The agenda of the event includes such issues as deepening economic ties of the EEU with third countries and key integration associations. The concept of establishment of common markets of oil&gas and petroleum products in the EEU space will be discussed too.

The event participants will also focus on the main targets of the EEU member states macro-economic policy for 2016-2017 and on implementation of the main areas of the EEU’s international activity.

Besides, Alexander Lukashenko is expected to meet with President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev for discussing the important issues of bilateral relations and interaction in integration associations.