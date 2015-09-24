President of Bolashak Scholarship operator CIP met with Kazakh Ambassador to Germany

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of JSC "Center for international Programs" Gani Nygymetov met with Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the German Federal Republic B.Nussupov on September 17 in Berlin.

The parties discussed bilateral interaction in education sector and training of specialists in German higher education establishments. G.Nygymetov expressed gratitude for the support of the CIP by the Kazakh Government and familiarized B.Nussupov with the main provisions of the Bolashak International Scholarship Development Plan for 2016-2020. The Plan was adopted for a wider application of the potential of the scholarship of implementing the ‘100 Specific Steps' Nation's Plan. In turn, B.Nussupov said the Embassy attached specific importance to resuming the work of the Kazakh students community - KazGerAlliance. According to him, there is a joint action plan for 2015 as per which the Kazakh students will be actively engaged in numerous cultural and sports events to contribute to strengthening patriotism and moral education of the Kazakh youth abroad. "To date, Bolashakers have turned into a locomotive of Kazakhstan on its accession to the club of 30 most developed countries of the world. Kazakh students realize today that while studying abroad they act as their motherland's representatives and follow the goal of Mangilik El program initiated by the Head of State. On the second half of the day Nygymetov met with a core group of student community of the Humboldt University of Berlin. Source: http://bolashak.gov.kz/en/