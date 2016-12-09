President of Czech Republic expected to attend EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - CEO of JSC "NC "Astana EXPO 2017" Akhmetzhan Yessimov met with Minister of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic Jan Mládek and Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Kazakhstan Eliška Žigová on December 8.

The sides signed the Participation Agreement sealing the Czech Republic's participation in the upcoming International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017.

During the meeting, Mr. Yessimov briefed the guests on the preparations for the exhibition themed "The Future Energy" and said the pavilions are ready to be handed to international participants.



"Preparations for the EXPO event are in full swing, we are currently filling in the pavilions. Six countries and one international organization have just confirmed their participation. Thus, the total number of participants reached 112 countries and 18 international organizations," Yessimov said.



He also noted that large transnational companies display great interest to the exhibition. Many companies, namely Samsung, Shell and Chevron partnered with JSC "NC "Astana EXPO 2017" and provided sponsor support to the amount of €126 million.



Minister of Industry and Trade Jan Mládek expressed hope that the EXPO event will strengthen cooperation and boost exchange of experience between Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic in the sphere of sustainable development and energy effectiveness.



"Having extensive experience in the development of renewable energy sources, the Czech Republic is keen to participate in such big international event. That is why the President of the Czech Republic, the Prime Minister and members of our Government will attend EXPO 2017," Mládek added.



The same day Akhmetzhan Yessimov also held a meeting with the Commissioner of the National Section of the Netherlands at EXPO 2017 Hans Driesser and Ambassador of the Netherlands to Kazakhstan Dirk Jan Kop. The meeting focused on the preparations for the upcoming exhibition and technical issues.