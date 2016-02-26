President of Egypt arrives in Astana (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has just landed in the Kazakh capital Astana.

Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediuly and Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Askar Mussinov greeted the Egyptian leader at the Astana International Airport.

According to the Akorda's press service, the Egyptian President is paying an official visit to Kazakhstan as part of the Asian tour that is expected to give a new momentum to the Kazakh-Egyptian cooperation.

While in Astana, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi will meet with Kazakhstani counterpart President Nursultan Nazarbayev. The sides are expected to pay utmost attention to the problems of Kazakhstan-Egypt commercial and economic, agricultural and pharmaceutical, transport and logistics cooperation during the bilateral negotiations.



Photo: I.Omarov