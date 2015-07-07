EN
    19:40, 07 July 2015 | GMT +6

    President of Georgia wished N. Nazarbayev success in his work for good of Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A telephone conversation between President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili and President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev was held today, the press service of the Akorda informs.

    "President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili congratulated N. Nazarbayev on his birthday and wished him strong health, wellbeing and success in his work for the good of the country," the statement reads.

    The presidents of the two countries also touched upon the issues of development of the cooperation between Kazakhstan and Georgia.

