President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier visits Kuryk port

AKTAU. KAZINFORM - President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov paid a visit to the Kuryk port and got familiarized with the new transport and logistics projects carried out within the development of the Middle Corridor, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the head of the Kazakh government.

The Kuryk port located along the eastern shore of the Caspian Sea, south to the Aktau Sea Trade Port has a production capacity of 6 million tons of cargo per year handling Kazakhstani export and transit goods. Work in ongoing to scale up the infrastructure and throughput capacity of the port.

The German delegation took a walking tour of the port’s territory and sightseeing tour on one of the ferries. In addition, President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov were presented with the promising investment projects, including the project of a multifunctional sea terminal Sarzha, as well as heard reports on the port’s current operation.

Over 80% of the goods transported from China and Central Asia to Europe pass through the territory of Kazakhstan, with the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route or Middle Corridor playing an increasingly important role on the continental trade map, the cargo turnover of which doubled last year, amounting to around 1.7 million tons. Cargo traffic along the route rose 64% exceeding 1 million tons over the past five months.

In their turn, the German partners expressed their interest in implementing promising transport and logistics projects.